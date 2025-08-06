Uttarakhand Cloudburst: 130 Rescued, Over 50 Still Missing | IMD's 'Heavy Rainfall' Warning To State

Just hours after a deadly cloudburst in Uttarkashi’s Dharali region, another cloudburst has struck Sukhi Top, intensifying the flood crisis in Uttarakhand. Raging waters and debris have wreaked havoc across villages, sweeping away homes, roads, and infrastructure. Rescue teams are racing against time as more people are feared missing. Terrifying visuals continue to emerge, showing the sheer force of the floods and the panic among residents.