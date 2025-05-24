LOGIN
Ravi Tiwari
Published: May 24, 2025, 21:40 IST | Updated: May 24, 2025, 21:40 IST
USA: VP JD Vance hails Trump administration's foreign policy stance
Videos May 24, 2025, 21:40 IST

US Vice President JD Vance praises the Trump administration's foreign policy stance, citing a shift away from past leaders' meddling in foreign countries' affairs without exit strategies. Watch to know more!

