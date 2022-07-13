US woman adds 'sex work' as professional experience on Linkedin

Published: Jul 13, 2022, 01:00 AM(IST) WION Video Team
US woman wrote 'sex work' as her professional experience on LinkedIn. The lady named Arielle Egozi, has more than 9,000 followers on LinkedIn and has gained appreciation from social media users to break the myths around sex work.
