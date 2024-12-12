Canada’s largest province is threatening to block energy exports to US in response to President-elect Donald Trump’s tariff warning. In a recent social media post, the GOP leader declared he would impose a 25 per cent tariff on all goods coming into the US from Canada. Trump says these tariffs are retaliation to Canada’s failure in securing their parts of the border from fentanyl traffickers and illegal migrants. Ontario Premier Doug Ford has said we will cut off “their energy” to protect Canadian interests.