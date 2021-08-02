LIVE TV
US, UK join Israel in accusing Iran of being behind attack
Aug 02, 2021, 09:10 PM(IST)
WION Video Team
Israel is being joined by its key allies to collectively accuse Iran of attacking the tanker. The attack on the MV Mercer Street appears to be the latest escalation in an undeclared shadow war between Israel and Iran.
