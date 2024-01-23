US, UK forces carry out fresh airstrikes on Houthi targets in Yemen
The United States and Britain said that their second wave of coordinated military action against the rebels backed by Iran was in reaction to ongoing attacks on shipping when they conducted fresh strikes on the Huthis on Monday. On January 11, American and British forces launched a first round of strikes against the rebel group. Later that same day, the US conducted additional airstrikes targeting missiles that Washington claimed were prepared for launch and may endanger both military and civilian vessels.