Latest data from the US Commerce department shows that trade deficit in April widened to a six-month high. That's because exports saw its biggest decline since the pandemic began in 2020 while imports rose too. The shortfall in trade grew by $14 billion, from a month earlier, to 74.6 billion dollars. Total exports fell 3.6%, the most since April 2020, to 249 billion dollars, while imports rose 1.5% to 323.6 billion dollars.