Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Jun 21, 2025, 17:26 IST | Updated: Jun 21, 2025, 17:26 IST
US supreme court refuses to expedite tariffs case, overturns trade court order

The U.S. Supreme Court has refused to expedite a high-stakes tariffs case and overturned a prior Trade Court decision, impacting future trade and tariff enforcement policies.

