Published: Jun 17, 2025, 16:56 IST | Updated: Jun 17, 2025, 16:56 IST
US: Speaker Mike Johnson postpones Israel trip amid conflict
Democrats are seeking to limit US President Donald Trump’s powers amid the ongoing Israel-Iran conflict. A Virginia senator has announced a bill that would restrict President Donald Trump’s ability to launch military strikes against Iran. Watch in for more details!
House Speaker Mike Johnson announced on Monday that he has delayed his planned visit to Israel to address the Knesset because of the ongoing war with Iran.