US silent on lifting ban on vaccine raw materials export to India
Apr 24, 2021, 07:15 PM(IST)
WION Video Team
India is suffering a critical shortage of raw materials & accessories to make COVID-19 vaccines. But at the time of crisis US has refused to comment on lifting the on going ban on the export of vaccine raw materials to India.
