US: Senator Bob Menendez indicted in corruption charges denies wrongdoing

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 26, 2023, 08:20 AM IST
The beleaguered Democratic senator from New Jersey, Bob Menendez, refused to step down in the face of corruption charges. He told reporters that $480,000 in cash discovered in a safe, along with clothes and wardrobes at his house, were stored there for personal emergency use.

trending now

recommended videos

recommended videos