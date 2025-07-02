LOGIN
Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Jul 02, 2025, 16:45 IST | Updated: Jul 02, 2025, 16:45 IST
US Senate passes sweeping tax-cut and spending bill; sends to house of representatives. Legislation passes after vice president Vance casts tie-breaking vote.

