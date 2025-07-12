US scientists on alert after Mount Rainier trembles

Mount Rainier in Washington state has been rocked by more than 300 earthquakes the largest seismic swarm in nearly two decades. While officials insist there's no need for panic, experts are watching closely for signs of volcanic activity or larger seismic shifts. In a separate development a new study points out that how the Cascadia Subduction Zone, a complex collection of earthquake faults can cause a massive Tsunami endagering US.