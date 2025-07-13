/US reportedly asks Japan and Australia to clear their stance on Taiwan

LOGIN
Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Jul 13, 2025, 20:00 IST | Updated: Jul 13, 2025, 20:00 IST
The Pentagon is urging Japan and Australia to clarify what role they would play if the U.S. and China went to war over Taiwan, the Financial Times reported on Saturday.

