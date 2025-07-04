US: Recent poll suggests 40% voters open to Musk's 'America party'

Just a few days before, the Tesla and SpaceX CEO had pledged to launch a new "America Party" party if President Donald Trump's contentious tax-and-spending bill were to pass. "If this insane spending bill passes, the America Party will be formed the next day," Musk wrote on X. "Our country needs an alternative to the Democrat-Republican uniparty."