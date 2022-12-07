US reacts to strikes inside Russia as third Russian airbase attacked in two days
Hours after the third Russian airfield was set to blaze by a drone strike, the US Secretary of State reiterated Washington's position that it is neither encouraged nor enabled the Ukrainians to strike inside Russia. "We have neither encouraged nor enabled to strike inside of Russia but the important thing is to understand what Ukrainians are living through, everyday, with the ongoing Russia aggression," said Antony Blinken.