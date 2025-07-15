LOGIN
Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Jul 15, 2025, 10:29 IST | Updated: Jul 15, 2025, 10:29 IST
US President Trump to visit England in September

Britain's King Charles is set to host US President Donald Trump for a state visit at Windsor Castle from September 17th to 19th. Watch in for more details!

