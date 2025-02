Donald Trump's latest move has yet again raised an alarm, this time with the Justice Department as the U.S. president's target. In a post on the social media platform Truth Social, Trump stated that he has instructed the Department of Justice to terminate all attorneys appointed during the Biden administration. The U.S. president slammed his predecessor, claiming the justice system has been politicized and that there is an urgent need to "clean the house immediately." Watch in for more details!