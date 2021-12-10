US President Joe Biden reaffirms support for Ukraine in call with Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Dec 10, 2021, 04:55 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Follow Us
President Joe Biden reaffirmed US support for Ukraine in a call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, vowing that the United States and its European allies will continue commitment to the country's sovereignty and territorial integrity.
Read in App