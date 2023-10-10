US President Joe Biden questioned in classified documents case

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 10, 2023, 10:15 AM IST
US President Joe Biden has been quizzed as a part of an independent investigation into his handling of classified documents. According to the White House, the investigation is being carried out by the Special Council appointed by the US Attorney General to look into the mishandling of classified documents at Biden's home in Delaware and also at a Washington Think Tank office that was set up for Biden after his 2009 to 2017 vice presidency.

