US President Joe Biden departs for G20 summit in India | WION Originals

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 08, 2023, 12:35 PM IST
U.S. President Joe Biden departed the White House for the G20 summit in India. He will arrive at this weekend's Group of 20 meeting with an offer for the "Global South": whatever happens to China's economy, the United States can help fund your development.

trending now

recommended videos

recommended videos