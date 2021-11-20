US President Joe Biden, Chinese counter part - Xi Jinping hold meet

US President Joe Biden and his Chinese counter part - Xi Jinping sat down virtually and spoke for three and a half hours. This meeting was hailed to be an ice breaker between the two nations.Because US and China's relations are at an all time low. The worrying part is that the good days are far from away. In a latest statement White house press secretary - Jen Psaki has said - that the US sees China from the prism of competition and not conflict. But washington still seems reluctant to completely trust beijing. The concerns of human rights abuses in xinjiang are still one of the main contentions.