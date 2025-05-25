US President Donald Trump takes credit for US military might

President Donald Trump has reignited tensions in the US EU trade relationship. He has recommended a steep 50% tariff on European Union goods set to begin on June 1st. Well this means that a perfume imported from the US from Europe costing some $1,000 currently will cost $1,500 if Trump makes good on his 50% tariff threat. While this would significantly increase the current baseline tariff of 10% and follow the post 20% tariff on certain EU products. Watch in for more details!