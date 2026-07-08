/US President Donald Trump ends ceasefire, vows to strike Iran for the second consecutive day

The fragile U.S.-Iran ceasefire is facing its biggest test yet. After attacks on commercial vessels in the Strait of Hormuz, the United States launched strikes on more than 80 targets linked to Iran's military infrastructure. President Donald Trump amplified support for the operation on social media, while Tehran warned of consequences and accused Washington of violating the post-war understanding. With shipping risks now rated severe, oil markets, global trade routes and regional security are once again under intense pressure as fears of a broader escalation grow.