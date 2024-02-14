LIVE TV

US: President Biden's immigration Chief Alejandro Mayorkas impeached over border crisis

WION Video Team  | Updated: Feb 14, 2024, 02:30 PM IST
Republicans impeached US President Joe Biden's immigration Chief Alejandro Mayorkas on Tuesday. It marked the culmination of months of attacks on the Democratic Administration as they seek to make border security a key issue in November's election. Conservatives in the House of Representatives narrowly controlled by the Republicans blame Homeland Security secretary for a surge in illegal entries from Mexico. Watch to know more!