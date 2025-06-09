LOGIN
Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Jun 09, 2025, 10:21 IST | Updated: Jun 09, 2025, 10:21 IST
US: Plane carrying 20 aboard crashes in Tennessee, no fatalities reported
A plane carrying 20 people has crashed in Tennessee's Coffee County. A spokesperson for the city said there were no casualties in the crash, but there were minor injuries.

