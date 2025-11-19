/US Panel: China Ran Disinformation Campaign to Undermine Rafale After Op Sindoor

Published: Nov 19, 2025, 19:53 IST | Updated: Nov 19, 2025, 19:53 IST
A new report from the US-China Economic and Security Review Commission accuses Beijing of running a coordinated disinformation campaign after Operation Sindoor to damage French Rafale sales and promote its own J-35 fighter jets. The panel says China used fake social media accounts and AI-generated images of “debris” to influence narratives amid India-Pakistan tensions. This breakdown explains the allegations, motives, and geopolitical stakes.