Published: Jul 01, 2025, 11:15 IST | Updated: Jul 01, 2025, 11:15 IST
Videos Jul 01, 2025, 11:15 IST
US kin visa for Indians down year-on-year
The United States has significantly reduced the number of family-based immigrant visas issued to Indian nationals in early 2025 compared to the same period last year. According to a fresh analysis of data from the US Department of State, there has been a notable decline in key visa categories, impacting Indian families hoping to reunite in America. Watch in for more details!