LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Videos
  • /US judge stops Trump's plan to end birthright citizenship
Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Jul 11, 2025, 10:45 IST | Updated: Jul 11, 2025, 10:45 IST
US judge stops Trump's plan to end birthright citizenship
Videos Jul 11, 2025, 10:45 IST

US judge stops Trump's plan to end birthright citizenship

In a bold legal move, a U.S. federal judge has blocked President Trump’s executive order targeting birthright citizenship. Watch to know more on this!

Trending Topics

trending videos