US: Job openings fall sharply to 10.053 MN in August, record National debt

Published: Oct 05, 2022, 12:05 PM(IST) WION Video Team
With high inflation, rising interest rates and growing economic uncertainty, America is facing another problem. It is of high National Debt. America's National Debt has crossed a whopping 31 trillion dollar for the first time.
