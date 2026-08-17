/US-Iran war: What did the last 60 days achieve?

The 60-day US-Iran memorandum aimed at ending the war has expired, with no clear sign that either side is ready to extend the agreement. Iran says it has not decided whether to resume direct negotiations with Washington, while messages continue to pass through mediators. The Verdict with Shreya Upadhyaya: Should the world just wait for peace while US and Iran fight ego battles? 60 days wasted with no end to war. Both sides must stop this mindless war now.