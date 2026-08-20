/US-Iran war: Can sanctions force Iran to bend?

Published: Aug 20, 2026, 19:16 IST | Updated: Aug 20, 2026, 19:16 IST
U.S. President Donald Trump has announced what he called the “most crushing economic operation ever” against Iran, warning of severe consequences for any country helping Tehran economically. The move comes amid continuing tensions over the Strait of Hormuz, where Trump insists shipping is moving and “lots of boats” are crossing despite ongoing disputes over access and security in the vital waterway. The latest escalation signals a shift from military pressure to economic warfare.