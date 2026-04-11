/US-Iran Truce Talks: Will Iran Talks Make Or Break Vance's Career?

Published: Apr 11, 2026, 14:45 IST | Updated: Apr 11, 2026, 14:45 IST
Both Iranian and United States delegations have arrived in Islamabad, Pakistan, ahead of crucial truce talks aimed at de-escalating rising regional tensions. The high-stakes discussions are expected to focus on ceasefire conditions, security guarantees, and broader geopolitical concerns. With Pakistan playing host, the talks mark a significant diplomatic moment as both sides attempt to find common ground amid deep mistrust and ongoing conflict pressures.