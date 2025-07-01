Published: Jul 01, 2025, 16:45 IST | Updated: Jul 01, 2025, 16:45 IST
Videos Jul 01, 2025, 16:45 IST
US-Iran talks: White House confirms US envoy continues communication with Iran
The White House has confirmed that U.S. President Donald Trump and his West Asia envoy, Steve Witkoff, have been engaged in ongoing communications with Iranian officials. However, during a daily press briefing, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt clarified that President Trump himself has not directly spoken to Iran. Watch in for more details!