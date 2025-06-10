LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Videos
  • /US-Iran nuclear talks: Will US bomb Iran? Tehran warns of proportional response to any attack
Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Jun 10, 2025, 07:51 IST | Updated: Jun 10, 2025, 07:51 IST
US-Iran nuclear talks: Will US bomb Iran? Tehran warns of proportional response to any attack
Videos Jun 10, 2025, 07:51 IST

US-Iran nuclear talks: Will US bomb Iran? Tehran warns of proportional response to any attack

Iran and the US plan to hold the next round of nuclear talks next Sunday in Muscat. This is according to the Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei. Watch in for more details!

Trending Topics

trending videos