US-Iran nuclear talks: Pezeshkian says Tehran wants peace, not seeking nuclear weapons

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has said that Tehran would not bow to pressure by the United States to dismantle its nuclear program. In a speech televised by the state broadcaster, Pezeshkian said Iran wants peace and security and is not seeking nuclear weapons. He added that it is those who claim Iran is pursuing nuclear weapons and mass destruction who are scaring Muslims in the region.