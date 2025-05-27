Live TV
Videos
Edited By
WION Video Desk
Published:
May 27, 2025, 10:40 IST
| Updated:
May 27, 2025, 10:40 IST
May 27, 2025, 10:40 IST
US-Iran nuclear talks: Iran refuses to give up uranium enrichment
The ongoing nuclear deal negotiations between Iran and the United States have hit a roadblock with Iran refusing to suspend uranium enrichment, a key demand from Washington.
