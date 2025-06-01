US-Iran nuclear negotiations: Washington suggests a regional nuclear consortium

The US has presented its proposals on its highly anticipated nuclear deal with Iran. Both sides have held five rounds of talks so far. The last one in Rome had ended without an agreement. Reports states that the current proposal document forwarded by US special envoy Steve Witkoff contains suggestions for the creation of a regional consortium to produce nuclear power for Iran alongside Saudi Arabia and other Arab states. Responding to US’s proposal, Iran's foreign minister Abbas Araghchi said Iran will respond in line with the principles of national interest and the rights of people of Iran. In a separate statement, Araghchi said Iran will not accept dominance by anyone. Watch in for more details!