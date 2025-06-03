US-Iran nuclear deal: Araghchi says no nuclear deal if goal is to 'derive Iran of peace'

US President Donald Trump has ruled out allowing Iran to enrich uranium under any nuclear deal. This is Tehran’s defense, which it said was its peaceful pursuit of fuel for power generation. Uranium enrichment has remained a key point of contention in five rounds of talks since April to ink a new agreement to replace the deal with major powers that Trump abandoned during his first term in 2018. A report said that Washington’s offer would let Iran enrich some of the nuclear fuel. Reacting to the report, Trump on Truth Social declared that under the potential agreement, the US will not allow any enrichment of uranium.