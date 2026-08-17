/Us-Iran MoU expires: What happens next as Trump, Tehran clash over Hormuz?

The US-Iran Memorandum of Understanding has expired, raising fresh uncertainty over the fragile ceasefire and the future of negotiations. Both Washington and Tehran have accused each other of violating the June agreement, while Iran says it has not decided whether to resume talks with the US. At the same time, the Strait of Hormuz has emerged as a critical flashpoint, with discussions over shipping routes and control of the strategic waterway continuing through regional mediators. As Qatar, Pakistan and Oman remain involved in diplomatic efforts, the end of the MoU could determine whether the conflict moves toward renewed negotiations or another dangerous escalation. What happens next between Washington and Tehran?