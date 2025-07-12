LOGIN
Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Jul 12, 2025, 15:00 IST | Updated: Jul 12, 2025, 15:00 IST
US-Iran conflict: Khamenei warns US of retaliation, threatens regional military bases
US-Iran conflict: Khamenei warns US of retaliation, threatens regional military bases

Iran’s Supreme Leader issues sharp warnings to Washington, claiming the ability to strike US bases in West Asia at any time following recent tensions.

