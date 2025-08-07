Live TV
LOGIN
v
logout
Live TV
Latest
World
India
Business
Entertainment
Hollywood
Bollywood
Sports
Cricket
Football
Opinions
videos
Photos
Webstory
Gravitas
Lifestyle
Science
Tech
Wion
/
Videos
/
US-India trade: Trump slaps India with 50% tariffs for Russian oil purchase, India slams US
Edited By
WION Video Desk
Published:
Aug 07, 2025, 09:14 IST
| Updated:
Aug 07, 2025, 09:14 IST
Videos
Aug 07, 2025, 09:14 IST
US-India trade: Trump slaps India with 50% tariffs for Russian oil purchase, India slams US
US-India trade: Trump slaps India with 50% tariffs for Russian oil purchase, India slams US
Trending Topics
Trump
Tariffs
USA
Wion
trending videos
Russia-Ukraine war: Moscow Carried Out Over 500 Attacks in 24 Hours in Kyiv
MTV VMA Nominations 2025: Lady Gaga, Bruno Mars & Kendrick Lamar Top the Charts
US imposes 25% additional tariffs, India calls it unfair, unjustified, unreasonable
US-South Korea's massive war games, 4000 troops part of joint drills
Russia's First Cancer Vaccine is Ready | The Global Race for Cancer Cure
Why is US Racing to Build a Nuclear Reactor on Moon?
Israel-Hamas war: UN warns expanded Israeli-Gaza war risks catastrophic consequences
2 Dominican Republic Individuals Detained For Officer Shootout in NYC, Trump Blames Sanctuary Laws
Mont Blanc Glacier Collapse Risk Prompts Evacuations in Italy's Val Ferret
UK Bans Zara Ads for Featuring ‘Unhealthily Thin’ Models
PM Modi To Visit Japan, China For SCO Meet From August 31 To September 1
BREAKING | India Hits Back at US We Won't Be Bullied
US-China trade deficit shrinks to 2004 levels | US capital goods exports hit record high
Israel-Gaza war: Trump slams 'horrible' Hamas video of hostages | Israel plans full Gaza takeover
Ex‑DOGE staffer mugged in Washington DC; Trump and Musk demand federal control
Dhaka Plane Crash: Muhammad Yunus Orders Detailed Probe, Death Toll Rises To 31
Chatgpt Hits 500 MN Weekly Users, AI Chatbot Sees Explosive Global Rise in Daily User Activity
Moon's new dawn: US races China & Russia with nuclear plan
Trump-tariff war: Will America's tariff curveball against India impact Quad?
UFO truth is coming: JD Vance vows to uncover the mystery
Uttarakhand Cloudburst: Indian Army & Disaster Teams Rescue 190, Recover Five Bodies
What Lies Ahead for the Vice President’s Post? Inside Indian VP Dhankar's Sudden Resignation
PTI Stages Protests in Pakistan Demanding Release of Imran Khan
China could plunge Taiwan into darkness in 10 days
Karol Nawrocki takes oath as President of Poland amid fear of tussle with Donald Tusk
Nepal's new marriage law under scrutiny
Sachin Tendulkar 'In Love' With Mohammed Siraj’s Attitude | Why Siraj Deserves More Credit
Monster earthquake exposes Putin's secret nuclear base
Russia-Ukraine war: Russia mulls air truce with Ukraine to dodge US sanctions
Ramaphosa Calls for Urgent Action as Trump Tariff Spark Economic Fallout
Trump Sharpens Tariffs On Allies, Softens Stance On China | US Allies Hit Harder Than China
Pune rape horror: ‘I will come again’: Chilling details emerge in Pune rape case
Uttarakhand Cloudburst: PM Modi Dials Uttarakhand CM, Expresses Concerns
Benjamin Sesko chooses Manchester United over Newcastle in $98m transfer
Trump Made Crackdown On Illegal Immigration A Key Focus
Georgia Shooting: Active Shooter Reported in Georgia's Fort Stewart Military Base
India: Garment exports to US continue despite political strain
Trump says JD Vance will likely be the next one to lead Maga movement
Trump Targets India Over Russia Oil | Extra 25% Tariff | New Delhi Responds
80 Years After Hiroshima, Nuclear Shadow Still Looms
Tech Giant Nvidia Releases a Statement Denying the Existence of Kill Switch in AI Chips
Russia-Ukraine war: Kyiv claims Moscow carried out over 500 attacks in 24 hours
France wildfires: Smoke rises from French coastline | Prez Macron mobilizes resources
BREAKING | Why is US Imposing Tariff on India? | Trump Tariff News
India's new Kartavya Bhavan building to house key ministries
Russia-Ukraine War: Putin Issues War Warning! Russia Threatens NATO With Retaliation
PTI protests in Pakistan demanding Imran Khan's release, police fire tear gas to disperse protesters