US-India partnership forum's chief Mukesh Aghi talks to Wion

Mukesh Aghi, President & CEO of the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF), has underscored the flourishing ties between the United States and India, shedding light on "bullish" sentiments of US investors on India. Speaking to our diplomatic correspondent Sidhant Sibal, Aghi stated, " relationship has gone in a very positive direction, in a win-win fashion for both countries. you have to understand that the relationship is deep, much broader, and much more strategic between India and the United States."