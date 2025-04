The Houthis in Yemen Retaliate for US Strikes by Attacking a US Aircraft Carrier Twice In retribution for the deadly US strikes, Yemen's Houthi rebels, who are backed by Iran, said Monday they had attacked an American aircraft carrier group twice in a 24-hour period. Hours later, the Houthis claimed to have shot a second round after first claiming to have fired 18 missiles and a drone at the "aircraft carrier USS Harry Truman and its accompanying warships" in the Red Sea. The United States did not immediately comment on the alleged attacks by the Houthis. A Houthi official claimed that the assaults on the carrier group were "in retaliation to the continued American aggression against our country" in a message that was uploaded to Telegram on Monday.