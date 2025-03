The U.S. continued to strike Houthi rebels in Yemen for the 10th consecutive day. U.S. airstrikes targeting Houthi rebels pounded sites across the country into Monday, with a group saying that one attack in the capital killed at least one person and wounded more than a dozen others. Saudi media network Al-Hadath reported that Houthi weapons in Sana’a caught fire after the airstrikes. It also claimed that a very senior Houthi official was eliminated in an overnight airstrike without giving more details.