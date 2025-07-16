LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Videos
  • /US house speaker Johnson calls for release of Epstein files
Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Jul 16, 2025, 09:44 IST | Updated: Jul 16, 2025, 09:44 IST
US house speaker Johnson calls for release of Epstein files
Videos Jul 16, 2025, 09:44 IST

US house speaker Johnson calls for release of Epstein files

Mike Johnson, speaker of the US House of Representatives and a Trump ally, has called for the Justice Department to make public documents related to the disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein.

Trending Topics

trending videos