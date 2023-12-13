videos
US House of Representatives to vote on Biden impeachment inquiry
WION Video Team
|
Updated:
Dec 13, 2023, 10:30 PM IST
US House of Representatives is expected to vote shortly for its impeachment inquiry against the sitting president Joe Biden. The voting is expected to take place behind closed doors.
