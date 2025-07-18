LOGIN
Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Jul 18, 2025, 12:44 IST | Updated: Jul 18, 2025, 12:44 IST
US house approves key crypto bills
Videos Jul 18, 2025, 12:44 IST

US house approves key crypto bills

The US House of representatives has passed the genius act, a landmark bill creating the first federal framework for stablecoins, cryptocurrencies pegged to the US dollar.

Trending Topics

trending videos