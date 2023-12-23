videos
Gravitas
World
India
SHOWBIZ
Lifestyle
Sports
Science
Photos
LIVE TV
Home
videos
Gravitas
World
India
SHOWBIZ
Lifestyle
Sports
Science
Photos
Live Tv
US: Hindu temple defaced with pro-Khalistani slogans
WION Video Team
|
Updated:
Dec 23, 2023, 12:25 PM IST
A Hindu temple was defaced with pro-Khalistani slogans in California, US. The incident happened in Newark city.
trending now
India: Telangana offers up to 90% discount on traffic challans for violators
Israel-Hamas war: Hezbollah publish footage targeting Israeli army sites
Iran "Deeply involved" in Houthi attacks on Red Sea vessels: US
Two held after France grounds plane with 303 Indians for 'trafficking'
2024 View: Hope for interest rate cuts
recommended videos
US: Iran deeply involved in Red Sea attacks | Israel-Hamas War
UNSC Gaza Aid Resolution: US abstains after days of negotiations
Russia-Ukraine War: Who is Nikolai Patrushev? | Prigozhin killing
US: Hindu temple defaced with pro-Khalistani slogans
Energy Sector: What to expect in 2024?
recommended videos
US: Iran deeply involved in Red Sea attacks | Israel-Hamas War
UNSC Gaza Aid Resolution: US abstains after days of negotiations
Russia-Ukraine War: Who is Nikolai Patrushev? | Prigozhin killing
US: Hindu temple defaced with pro-Khalistani slogans