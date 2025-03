The U.S. freeze on military aid to Ukraine has sent shockwaves through Europe. For years, the European Union relied on U.S. military power for its security, but now it faces the reality of having to defend itself. This has triggered massive defense budget hikes, along with renewed pledges of support for Ukraine. But critical questions remain—how much aid does Ukraine actually need? And can Ukraine sustain its fight without the U.S., its largest single donor?